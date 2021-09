Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (66-48) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE) Pena got the game started off well crushing a leadoff HR to RF on the first pitch of the game. Dubin started for the Skeeters and allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings while striking out 6. The Skeeters picked up 3 runs in the 8th on a Pena 2 run single and a Jones run scoring single. In the 9th, Garcia added a 2 run HR to extend the lead. France struck out 8 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run and Ferrell closed it out in the 9th.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO