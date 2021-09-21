CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing with the Stars: Season 31? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiring on the ABC television network, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returning as judges. Celebrities competing in cycle 30 are Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Martin Kove, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa. Professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba stuns fans with risqué photo wearing plunging blazer

Woah! Carrie Ann Inaba has certainly turned heads with her latest photo - a risqué snapshot showing the star posing in a plunging blazer. Carrie Ann, 53, can be seen bending over towards the camera, pouting as she holds on to the lapels of her jacket. She has accessorized with two gold chains and hoop earrings and wears her long hair loose.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba shares brave health update ahead of DWTS premiere

Carrie Ann Inaba has had a difficult year and has been incredibly open about her health struggles, which led to her leaving The Talk to focus on her recovery. In a new post ahead of the Dancing with the Stars premiere on Monday night, the TV star opened up about her journey to wellness, which included everything from "endless blood tests" to "reading books and learning about emotional pain".
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Push Back Against Tyra Banks as Host, Call for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Return

As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction" for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Watch her historic quickstep with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson

“Dancing with the Stars” saved the best for last during the season 30 premiere on Monday night, September 20. At least, the judges thought it was the best. JoJo Siwa topped the leaderboard on night one while making history in the process. Watch her quickstep above. Siwa was one of the first two contestants announced for the season, and with that announcement came the news that she would be the first “DWTS” contestant ever to compete with a same-sex partner. It certainly took the show long enough to get there after same-sex performances had been featured on “So You Think You...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Confirms He Was 'Fired' From ABC Series

Over a year since it was announced that he would be exiting the series, Tom Bergeron is speaking out about his time on Dancing With the Stars. A week before the Season 30 premiere, Bergeron tweeted about being a guest on Bob Saget's podcast. His tweet prompted one of his fans to ask him about his time on DWTS, and he replied by confirming that he was fired from the show.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Sioux City Journal

Martin Kove isn't what's wrong with 'Dancing with the Stars'

Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem. Because there are 15 “stars,” the competition feels stuffed. There’s no time for personality to emerge or, more important, laughs. When “Dancing” had fewer...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown Shares HUGE News

Bachelorette fan-favorite Hannah Brown dropped HUGE news on Wednesday, September 8. What is the Dancing With The Stars Season 28 champ up to now? Keep reading, and we’ll explain. Hannah Brown livin’ her best life after heartache. ABC viewers are very familiar with Hannah Brown. She’s appeared on two shows...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

From the Mansion to the Dance Floor! See Which Bachelor Nation Stars Have Been on ‘DWTS’

We’ve seen many Bachelor and Bachelorette stars’ love lives play out on national television, but we’ve only seen a few show off their moves on Dancing With the Stars. Eight Bachelor Nation alumni have been part of the famous dance competition show since its first season in 2005, but only three have won — including 2020’s winner Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, who took home the mirror ball trophy in 2019, and Melissa Rycroft in 2012.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Reveals Unexpected Choice for Season 26's Lead

There's a new Bachelor in town. Variety reported on Wednesday that Clayton Echard has been tapped to be the lead on the next season of The Bachelor. Even if you're a part of Bachelor Nation, Echard might be a bit unfamiliar to you. The reason? He is one of the contestants on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere on Oct. 19.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cha cha was ‘full of vitality,’ but judges think there’s one thing she needs to fix [WATCH]

JoJo Siwa closed the show during the “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere with her historic same-sex performance with pro partner Jenna Johnson. But how did she do with her cha cha in week two when one celebrity was ultimately sent home on “First Elimination” night? Watch her routine above, and see what the judges had to say about her performance below. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’ First Elimination night recap: How did ‘DWTS’ deal with Cheryl Burke’s COVID, and who was sent home? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG] Len Goodman: “I just saw before this my favorite ballroom dance of the season [Amanda Kloots‘s...
TV SHOWS
850wftl.com

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 cast revealed

“Dancing with the Stars” season 30 celebrities were officially announced on Sept. 8. According to Good Morning America, ABC unveiled the roster of colorful personalities. The competition is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 20. A few of the names are, Jojo Siwa, Brian Austin Green, Matt James from the...
TV SHOWS

