Dancing with the Stars: Season 31? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?
Airing on the ABC television network, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returning as judges. Celebrities competing in cycle 30 are Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Martin Kove, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa. Professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.tvseriesfinale.com
Comments / 0