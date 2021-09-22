CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA City Councilman, Kevin De Leon, Enters LA Mayoral Race

By CBSLA Staff
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon announced Tuesday he is entering the 2022 L.A. mayoral race.

De Leon joins a race that includes fellow City Councilman Joe Buscaino, City Attorney Mike Feuer and Central City Association of Los Angeles President and CEO Jessica Lall.

FILE — L.A. City Council member Kevin de Leon speaks during a vigil at the Redondo Beach Pier to remember health care workers and patients who died from the COVID-19 pandemic on May 22, 2021, in Redondo Beach, Calif. (Getty Images)

Mayor Eric Garcetti is termed out from running again in 2022, and is expected to leave office early pending the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of his appointment as ambassador to India.

De Leon is a recent addition to the City Council, assuming office in October 2020 after a special election for the District 14 seat vacated by Jose Huizar, who was charged in a federal investigation into bribery and corruption.

De Leon previously served as the president pro tempore of the California Senate, where he served from 2010-18. He served in the state Assembly from 2006-10.

One of de Leon’s early moves on the city council was a series of motions as part of his “A Way Home” initiative to have the city develop a plan to create 25,000 new homeless housing units by the year 2025.

De Leon is also the third Los Angeles City Council member who is being targeted for a recall . For the recall effort to get on the ballot, the campaigners have until Dec. 14 to collect 20,563 signatures from registered voters in District 14.

The primary for the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place on June 7, with the top two finishers squaring off in the election on Nov. 8.

‘I’m Ready’: Rep. Karen Bass Running For LA Mayor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rep. Karen Bass made it official Monday – she’s running for mayor of Los Angeles. “With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this – together. I’m running for mayor,” Bass said in a tweet, just a few days after reports surfaced that she was planning to run. Her campaign website also went live Monday morning to recruit volunteers, endorsements, and supporters. With my whole heart, I'm ready. Let's do this — together. I'm running for mayor.https://t.co/CLkJfFddHT — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) September 27, 2021 Bass, 67, is running to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is taking an ambassadorship to India....
LA County Board Of Supervisors Extend Some Temporary Protections For Renters

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – The LA County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to preserve some eviction protections, keeping the moratorium on commercial evictions and extending protections against tenant harassment and retaliation to give tenants, a defense against unjust evictions. “I want us to be flexible. I want us to always take into account what’s happening with the pandemic,” said LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Thomas Harrison is a renter who switched careers to day-trading to make ends meet after he was unable to find work during the pandemic. It caused him to get behind on his rent payments. “I have a constant...
Report: US Rep. Karen Bass To Run For LA Mayor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass is planning to run for mayor of Los Angeles, according to reports Friday. During the 2020 presidential election, she was vetted by then presidential candidate Joe Biden to potentially be his vice presidential running mate, and her name has been in the mix for the LA Mayor’s race for months. The Los Angeles Times on Friday reported that Bass is planning a run in the 2022 election. Rep. Karen Bass attends a campaign event with Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom in Culver City, Calif., on Sept. 4, 2021. (Getty Images) A spokesperson for Bass would not...
Pasadena Implements COVID Vaccine Mandate For Bars, Large Outdoor Events

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The city of Pasadena is following suit with Los Angeles County by mandating people be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative in order to enter bars or attend mega-events. Under the health order issued Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours will be required for customers and employees to enter bars and nightclubs. The requirement applies to everyone ages 12 and older. The same condition will be in place for anyone attending an event at a outdoor venue with 10,000 or more people, such as a football game at the Rose Bowl. Beginning on Oct. 7, customers...
LA County DA George Gascón Dismisses Nearly 60,000 More Marijuana Convictions

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly 60,000 cannabis convictions will be dismissed by Los Angeles County George Gascón, his office announced Monday. Gascón’s move to dismiss this round of drug convictions continues the impact of Proposition 64, which in 2016 made marijuana legal in California. Sealing these records will allow people were convicted of marijuana use or possession to seek out new jobs, citizenship, and educational opportunities without a conviction hanging over their heads. “Proposition 64 was always about more than legal weed, it was an intentional effort to repair the past harms of the war on drugs and cannabis prohibition, which disproportionally...
COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Among LAPD And LAFD Well Behind LA County Residents

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An investigation by the Los Angeles Times into more than 2,500 coronavirus cases within public safety agencies in L.A. County found that more than half were from the L.A. police and fire departments. “I’m so hopping mad right now,” an L.A. Fire Captain said last month in rant over vaccine mandates for city employees that went viral last month. Since then, it’s been revealed that vaccination rates among employees at LAPD and LAFD are well behind county residents. “For police officers, firefighters, just like nurses and doctors, we have an even higher responsibility than anybody else in the public...
Local Unhoused Man Creates Wall Of Bicycles In Koreatown

KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A large wall of bicycles created by a local unhoused man is lending a window into the increasing number of people living on the 4th Street sidewalk in Koreatown since the pandemic began. “It’s been extremely neglected as far as the sanitation stations and restrooms they have put there,” said Jamie Penn, a Wilshire Center Koreatown Homeless liaison. Penn added at one point about 50 people lived in the encampment. Some local businesses said the encampment is costing them potential customers and patients.  “I have a few who have left our practice,” said Dr. Charisma Lasan who works at a dental office across the street from the encampment. “They actually came and turned around and just went home, after they saw that happened outside.” CBSLA reached out to Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell’s office who represents the district. He said an outreach team has been to the area more than 50 times since April and that they have been working to connect people to several hundred beds in the district.
Exclusive: Del Rey Neighborhood In Constant Fear Of Fires Started In Nearby Homeless Encampment

DEL REY (CBSLA) – Residents of a Del Rey neighborhood say they are living in constant fear of fires being set not far from their homes in a homeless encampment along the 90 Freeway. “The other night, our neighbors down the block had, like, a raging inferno behind their house,” said Del Rey resident Colin Ryan. Ryan has been documenting just how often and how close the fires get to people’s properties in his Alberta Street neighborhood. “In the last three or four months, it’s been almost every week,” Stina Badour, who lives in the same neighborhood, said. “They come and they put...
Federal Court Strikes Down Judge’s Order To Provide Housing To All Skid Row Homeless

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A federal appeals court Thursday vacated a Los Angeles judge’s order that would have required the city and county of L.A. to provide housing to all homeless people living on Skid Row by next month. FILE — Homeless encampments on Skid Row in downtown L.A. on April 21, 2021. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) In April, in response to an ongoing lawsuit over the homeless crisis, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter issued a mandatory injunction ordering the city and county to offer housing to all homeless people in downtown L.A.’s Skid Row within six months. A panel of...
South LA Residents Impacted By June 30th Botched Fireworks Explosion Still Dealing With Fallout

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly three months after the botched explosion of illegal fireworks by the Los Angeles Police Department, which seriously damaged homes and injured 17 people in a South LA neighborhood, residents are receiving some medical assistance. St. John’s Well Child and Family Center provided Thursday’s mobile health clinic. (credit: CBS) St. John’s Well Child and Family Center on Thursday brought a mobile health clinic to the neighborhood to assist residents with issues related to the June 30 explosion. Miranda Argomaniz’s father is one of those impacted by the blast. “He was having hearing problems. They actually did tell him he...
Friday Last Day For LAUSD Employees To Get First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Before Oct. 15 Deadline

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAUSD employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, so today is the last day employees have to get a first shot of a two-dose vaccine to make that deadline. The Los Angeles Unified School District mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees last month. But even if vaccinated, all employees and students must still undergo weekly tests. “I’m doing it because of the deadline,” said Megan Escobar, a special education assistant who’s been hesitant to get her first dose due to concerns over the vaccine’s development. Escobar’s father, Dr. Rafael Escobar, who is principal of Marianna Avenue Elementary...
New 3,000-Square-Foot Skatepark Opens In South LA This Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grab your decks — a new, world-class skate park is opening Saturday in South Los Angeles. Trinity Skate Park — the 29th skate park in the city of Los Angeles — is located on the south side of the Trinity Recreation Center at 2415 Trinity St. in South Los Angeles. Already featuring children’s play areas, basketball courts, an outdoor fitness zone, and gymnasium, the recreation center will now have a 3,000-square-foot skatepark. “One of my office’s top priorities is to continue to invest into our local parks, which bring much joy to families and help keep communities fit...
Supporters Of Female Firefighting Pilot Desiree Horton Rally In Irvine, Demanding She Be Rehired

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Supporters of Desiree Horton, who was fired by the OC Fire Authority after being the first woman to pilot a helicopter for the agency, rallied in Irvine Thursday to demand she get her job back. (credit: CBS) Horton, a veteran pilot whose time includes a decade with CalFire, became the OCFA’s first female pilot in 2019. But after she was fired during her probationary period, Horton sued, claiming she was subjected to sexual discrimination, unfair training practices, and a hostile environment. Her supporters again rallied outside the OCFA meeting in Irvine to demand she be rehired. “Women have to be not just heroes, but super heroes, just to exist in the fire service,” said Stephanie Wade of Lavender Democrats of Orange County. The OCFA is not commenting on the lawsuit.
CBS LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fake 911 call reported the leader of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles had overdosed on pills, just a day after she sued the LAPD over their response to another swatting call to her home last year. Police officers rushed to the home of Melina Abdullah Thursday after someone pretending to be her son called 911, saying she had overdosed on pills. Because the location has previously been the target of swatting – a fake 911 call intended to bring an urgent police response to a location – officers who couldn’t get into the home determined Abdullah...
Co-Founder Of Black Lives Matter LA Sues LAPD Over Their Response To Swatting Call At Her Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Melina Abdullah, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, is suing the LAPD over their response to a possible swatting incident at her home. According to the lawsuit, Abdullah claims she and her children were forced out of her home at gunpoint on Aug. 12, 2020, while emotions were still running high in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. At least 20 LAPD officers, many in SWAT tactical gear, surrounded the home. (credit: CBS) “It was not accidental,” Abdullah said. “They were not coming to quote-unquote...
