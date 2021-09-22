LA City Councilman, Kevin De Leon, Enters LA Mayoral Race

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon announced Tuesday he is entering the 2022 L.A. mayoral race.

De Leon joins a race that includes fellow City Councilman Joe Buscaino, City Attorney Mike Feuer and Central City Association of Los Angeles President and CEO Jessica Lall.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is termed out from running again in 2022, and is expected to leave office early pending the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of his appointment as ambassador to India.

De Leon is a recent addition to the City Council, assuming office in October 2020 after a special election for the District 14 seat vacated by Jose Huizar, who was charged in a federal investigation into bribery and corruption.

De Leon previously served as the president pro tempore of the California Senate, where he served from 2010-18. He served in the state Assembly from 2006-10.

One of de Leon’s early moves on the city council was a series of motions as part of his “A Way Home” initiative to have the city develop a plan to create 25,000 new homeless housing units by the year 2025.

De Leon is also the third Los Angeles City Council member who is being targeted for a recall . For the recall effort to get on the ballot, the campaigners have until Dec. 14 to collect 20,563 signatures from registered voters in District 14.

The primary for the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place on June 7, with the top two finishers squaring off in the election on Nov. 8.