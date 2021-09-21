15 Tips on How to Make Someone Fall in Love With You

Comic Artist, Vivian De Elias, 12, in her first year with The Downey Legend, hopes to bring joy with her talent of art. She took the opportunity to join The Downey Legend to advance her skills and hopes to bring that with her into her future as a hobby. She started with the passion for art back in middle school when she would notice how video games worked. De Elias loved seeing all the colorful characters and was attached with their beauty and so then she would recreate these characters and that’s how her passion for art carried on. Along with her passion for art comes her personality in which she is a friendly person. She tends to be a shy person but when it comes to making someone needed or comfortable she won't hesitate to brighten up their day and make a friend at the end of the day.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO