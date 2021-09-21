15 Tips on How to Make Someone Fall in Love With You

I try to keep things fun and light-hearted and not get too sad, but I felt compelled to share my story with you, in hopes that it might help someone one day. September 27, 2006, changed my life forever. It may have been fifteen years ago, but I still remember that day as if it were yesterday. There are some days in your life that you'll never forget, and this was the one for me. Fifteen years ago today, my best friend passed away in a car accident. Matt Russell was more than my best friend, he was the brother that I never had. The guy that I always could talk to, rely on and trust more than anyone. Along with our other friend, Matt Hatcher, we were inseparable.
