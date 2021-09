OREM, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem Fall Harvest Festival has been canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. “It is with heavy hearts that we cancel the Harvest Festival this year,” said a Facebook post from the City of Orem Government. “With our partner, Intermountain Healthcare, having ICUs above functional capacity it didn’t feel right to host a large event on one of their campuses.”