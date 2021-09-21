LOOK BACK: Georgia recruits out in full force for South Carolina game

Gary Patterson has won 180 games at TCU. He’s won a Rose Bowl. He already has a statue. Why pull a stunt like that news conference on Tuesday? Maybe to change the subject. The more oxygen the TCU coach uses to accuse SMU of planning to plant the flag at midfield at Amon Carter Stadium, which SMU said didn’t happen, and the more he rails about how SMU knocked down Frogs special assistant Jerry Kill in the postgame melee when Patterson’s own players did it, the less room there is for Patterson to explain how the Mustangs ran for 350 yards and threw for 245, or how a running back as good as Frogs sophomore Zach Evans got only 15 carries.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO