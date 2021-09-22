MN Band Asking for Help After Trailer with Gear is Stolen in Brooklyn Park

I was born and raised in Wisconsin just outside the city of Milwaukee. And when I was very young, still in kindergarten we lived in the city and I distinctly remember my brother walking me past an old dilapidated house that was abandoned for years. He told me it was haunted and to never ever go inside because any kids that did never made it out. True story or made-up wives tale? I will never know, but I promise you even as an adult I would not dare have set foot inside. Thankfully that next year we moved out to the suburbs where all the houses were brand new so I was not so spooked anymore.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO