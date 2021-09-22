CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

MN Band Asking for Help After Trailer with Gear is Stolen in Brooklyn Park

The Minneapolis-based band said that their trailer with gear was parked and locked in Brooklyn Park. The first time I saw Harbor & Home perform was at Nordic Brewing Company in Monticello May of this year. They were one of the first acts to perform live locally post-COVID, and they put on a heck of a show featuring a great mix of alternative rock originals and covers. An instant fan, I saw them again when they came through Nordic Brewing in August for a free acoustic show. Later in August, they opened for Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning rock band NEEDTOBREATHE for Oake on the Water in the Twin Cities.

