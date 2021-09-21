Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

If you've ever wanted to know what it was like to be inside a squad car during an emergency call, check out this cool video uploaded by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff's Office uploaded a video clip of one of their deputies responding to a medical call. The footage, which is roughly six and a half minutes long, was taken from the car's dash cam. You can see first hand what it's like to be inside the squad car as the deputy reaches some pretty high speeds. We're not sure exactly how fast the car was traveling, but judging by the video, it looks fast!

BENTON COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO