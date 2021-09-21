CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

By Andy Brownell
An evacuation order was issued late this afternoon for a rural area long the Minnesota-Iowa border in Mower County. The Sheriff's Office says deputies went door-to-door within a one-mile radius of a farm located at 70587 110th Street in rural Adams to evacuate residents because of a potential chemical release from a fire in a hog confinement barn. The affected area included portions of Mitchell County in Iowa.

