Bell Pasture development approved, despite residents’ concerns

This is a location map for the second filing of the Bell Pasture Subdivision, located northwest of the intersection of Interstate 25 and Horse Creek Road.

CHEYENNE – A month after the Laramie County Planning Commission voted not to recommend the Bell Pasture subdivision’s second filing, county commissioners approved a zone change, permit and plat for the development Tuesday.

The development’s next phase will be located near the intersection of Interstate 25 and Horse Creek Road and completed within the next five years. More than 100 homes will sit on the prairie north of Cheyenne, with lot sizes ranging between 5 and 8 acres.

This kind of growth has been driven by increased economic development in the area. Although a thriving economy is beneficial to Cheyenne and the county, it has led to housing shortages and a lack of affordable housing for both buyers and renters. Property developers and local government officials are trying to mitigate those issues by building and approving larger, more dense subdivisions.

“We are not building as fast as people are wanting to move here,” said County Commissioner Brian Lovett. “It’s unfortunate, depending on how you look at it.”

But as plans similar to the Bell Pasture subdivision are approved by the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne City Council, some residents are pushing back. The county commissioners’ boardroom was packed Tuesday afternoon with concerned homeowners who spoke against the subdivision. Many said it wasn’t the development they were afraid of, but the way in which it would impact their livelihood and the resources outside city limits.

They didn’t want the development of the subdivision to end, but rather for commissioners to require the developer to build on 10-acre lots, instead of five. Their argument was made based the need to protect coveted natural resources, such as water, land and wildlife.

This was addressed at the Planning Commission meeting, as well, but the final decision was up to the county commissioners. They listened to familiar voices from the previous public hearing, and other community members came forward to share their concerns, as well, including Republican state Sen. Lynn Hutchings.

What did not change with new input from residents was the most significant issue: the reality of water being a finite resource.

“I can live out here,” Bud Schapp told the board, “but I can’t live without water.”

Over the past 50 years, as development has moved outside of city limits, residents have struggled with the financial and physical difficulty of a shrinking water supply.

Homeowners have had to dig deeper into the aquifer, sometimes hundreds of feet, to find access. Other residents, like rancher Linda Stratton, have had to adjust land management and abandon parts of their property altogether, where the well was no longer feasible to draw from.

They are not attached to the city’s water supply, so the burden of finding water falls on their shoulders. And as the number of properties grows, residents said they are worried that responsibility will, too.

None of the commissioners denied this concern; some even empathized with struggling to adapt to development in the county. Commissioner Linda Heath said she and her husband have watched the open land shrink over the past few years near their own property.

“I’m very sympathetic to the concerns you have when it comes to what this development could do to your quality of life,” Heath said.

But that did not change the final outcome. All of the commissioners voted to approve the development under the precedence of the law, private property rights and the Wyoming State Engineer’s latest land use requirements.

The Bell Pasture subdivision is within the minimum lot size required. To ask the property developer to make those lot sizes 10 acres would be arbitrary and based on the emotions of residents, according to Commissioner Troy Thompson.

But senior environmental engineer and resident Kyle Wendtland said they would be making it based on the fact that the latest land-use requirements were outdated. He attended the previous Planning Commission meeting and brought attention to an order from the Engineer’s Office that requires development plans in Laramie County to be based on a three-dimensional groundwater model. The inputs for the model expired in 2020.

Commissioners told Wendtland this would have to be addressed in another setting, but there was still a decision to be made.

The commissioners expressed they were not comfortable making it based on anything other than the precedent and reports given to them, regardless of whether they were outdated at the moment.

“At this time,” Lovett said, “I see no reason to go beyond our rules.”