Missouri State

Federal court hears arguments on Missouri abortion ban

By Jason Hancock
Joplin Globe
 7 days ago

The fate of Missouri’s ban on abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exception for rape or incest, rests in the hands of a panel of federal judges. Arguments on Tuesday before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, and questions from the judges, focused almost exclusively on a provision of the 2019 law that would criminalize abortions if they are being sought solely because of a prenatal diagnosis, test or screening indicating Down syndrome.

