Federal court hears arguments on Missouri abortion ban
The fate of Missouri’s ban on abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exception for rape or incest, rests in the hands of a panel of federal judges. Arguments on Tuesday before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, and questions from the judges, focused almost exclusively on a provision of the 2019 law that would criminalize abortions if they are being sought solely because of a prenatal diagnosis, test or screening indicating Down syndrome.www.joplinglobe.com
