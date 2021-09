How many of those home warranty calls do you get a day? If it’s one, it’s too many! Can’t our cell phone provider help us out, after all, we pay a pretty penny each month. If you have the energy and patience you can try filing a complaint with FCC concerning these scam calls, but how did they get our number in the first place? My theory is that list that was forming years ago that we signed up for to be on a DO NOT CALL list, well, doesn’t that make sense? We actually gave them out number. Don’t these call violate some kind of telemarketing calls and texts? You can try this link to report scams to FCC.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO