Canada Announces Extension Of Flight Ban From India As It Prepares For The Return Of Direct Flights

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Transport Canada

Canada continues to take a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening the border while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada.

As Canada prepares for the return of direct flights from India to Canada, Transport Canada is announcing an extension of the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 26, 2021, at 23:59 EDT.

Once the restriction on direct flights expires, travellers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India to Canada with the following additional measures:

  • Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada.
  • Prior to boarding, air operators will be checking the travellers' test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada, and that fully vaccinated travellers have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website. Travellers who are unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding.

As a first step, on September 22, 2021, three direct flights from India will arrive in Canada and all passengers on these flights will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival to ensure that the new measures are working.

After the resumption of direct flights, travellers who are eligible to enter Canada who depart India for Canada via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain, within 72 hours of departure, a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test from a third country - other than India - before continuing their journey to Canada.

Everyone in Canada is advised to avoid non-essential travel outside Canada - international travel increases the risk of exposure to, and the spread of COVID-19, including infection caused by new variants. Border and public health measures also remain subject to change as the epidemiological situation evolves.

  Book a molecular test at Delhi Airport - Indira Gandhi International Airport

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

