Far Cry 6 Won’t Feature Ray Tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X
Far Cry 6 is only weeks away from releasing but if you were expecting ray tracing in the PS5 or Xbox Series X versions, well you’re going to be left disappointed. The lack of ray tracing feature in the next-gen version of the game was revealed by Ubisoft 3D Team Lead Programmer, Stephanie Brenham during an interview with Wccftech. The interview itself delved more into the technical side of Far Cry 6, but during the interview was revealed that ray tracing will not be featured on consoles as it wasn’t an objective during the development of the console version.www.cgmagonline.com
