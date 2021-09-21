CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6 Won’t Feature Ray Tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6 is only weeks away from releasing but if you were expecting ray tracing in the PS5 or Xbox Series X versions, well you’re going to be left disappointed. The lack of ray tracing feature in the next-gen version of the game was revealed by Ubisoft 3D Team Lead Programmer, Stephanie Brenham during an interview with Wccftech. The interview itself delved more into the technical side of Far Cry 6, but during the interview was revealed that ray tracing will not be featured on consoles as it wasn’t an objective during the development of the console version.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Black Desert is getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade

Pearl Abyss has announced plans to release a full PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade for MMORPG Black Desert. “With the advent of the new consoles, many Adventurers have been asking for exclusive Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game,” Je-seok Jang, Head of Black Desert’s Game Design Department, wrote in a blog post. “To be frank, we weren’t entirely ready to undertake such a project in terms of the preparations and the priority we initially had in mind. As we’ve mentioned last time, our focuses have always been on providing a more stable environment for Xbox and PlayStation 4, perfecting the optimization on these consoles first.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Super Resolution#Fsr
ComicBook

NBA 2K22 Releases Next-Gen Patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X

NBA 2K22 is bringing next-gen gamers a new patch to help the game run a bit smoother. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X fans can look forward to some increased performance with one big catch. The developer says that there will be no tweaks to gameplay with the patch that went out this morning. 2K didn't go into much deeper detail about what they're shuffling around to increase performance. But, any fixes are going to be appreciated by the community. A lot of fans would like some editing to be done with the online portion of the game. The City mode has never been more popular and Squads players would argue the same thing. With the sheer volume of players online at one time during a time like this, it can be hard to ensure a good experience for all players. Hopefully, today's patch will go a little way towards making people feel like they're getting the full experience out of their games. Check out what 2K had to say down below:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
AMD
newsbrig.com

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning announced for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

If your response to the announcement of Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is, “I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of Outcast 1,” that’s quite understandable. The sequel was originally announced two decades ago. The first Outcast game, an award-winning sci-fi adventure game developed by Appeal and published by Infogrames,...
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

A ‘Destroy All Humans! 2’ remake is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

One year after releasing a full remake of cult classic Destroy All Humans!, THQ Nordic plans to modernize its 2006 sequel as well. During its recent publisher showcase, the company announced Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed (yes, that’s the actual name of the game). It’s coming out “soon” on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X stock: Best Buy and Microsoft restock news, PS5 coming

Xbox Series X shares are currently hard to come by in the UK, although there are alternatives. While the Xbox Series X is still out of stock, you can still grab an Xbox Series S. Microsoft’s secondary console rarely runs out of stock and can be found at Very, Amazon,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Far Cry 6 Will Look Great on PC Thanks to Ray Tracing and FSR

Owners of ultra-powerful PCs will be able to take advantage of ray tracing in Far Cry 6, and AMD's FSR will help with performance. To celebrate the upcoming release of Far Cry 6, Stephanie Brenham, 3D Team Lead Programmer at Ubisoft, gave an interview, in which she talked about the graphic technologies used in the game and which hardware platforms they will be available on. She paid special attention to the PCs, whose users will be able to enjoy the maximum quality of graphics. Ray tracing, no FPS cap, Field of View settings, support for ultrawide resolution and several monitors at once - these options will not be available to console players. The prerequisite, however, is a powerful hardware. The highest settings (30 fps / 4K / ray tracing) will require a fast processor (at least i7-10700K / Ryzen 7 5800X), 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Exclusive: PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at Best Buy stores this week – and we have proof

Exclusive: The next PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at Best Buy will happen in stores on Thursday, according to the exclusive sources of PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts when consoles are in stock in the US – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. This is big news if they skip the online ordering process. It would be the first time in 2021 a major non-club retailer in the US has had PlayStation 5 on sale in stores, and we have proof that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are being stocked at Best Buy locations for September 23. Multiple retailer sources, including those who shared internal inventory screens with us, are expecting more than 50 consoles per store.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Far Cry 6 Doesn’t Have Ray-Tracing On Consoles, Ubisoft Confirms

In a recent interview with Wccftech, lead programmer at Ubisoft Stephanie Brenham revealed that Far Cry 6 will not have ray-tracing options on consoles. During the interview, she revealed that players on consoles will not be able to enjoy the cutting-edge in terms of lighting technology. Brenham explains that with...
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

NBA 2K22 Patch Update 1.4 Arrives for PS5, Xbox Series X/S Consoles

2K has released its latest NBA 2K22 patch update 1.5 for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. As the update arrived, 2K also provided new patch notes to let gamers know what they were getting. Among the fixes was a key update for MyCareer mode, and general stability improvements. In addition, 2K let fans know what else is on the way with the upcoming updates.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console, gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen device ever coming true.Au contraire. On 6...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) Review

Perhaps third times the charm, or maybe I’ve just played too much Death Stranding, and I have now developed the gaming equivalent of Stockholm syndrome. Whatever may be the case, Death Stranding the Director’s Cut is not only the best version of the game, but it is also my favourite title to utilize the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy