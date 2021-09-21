Activision Blizzard has the SEC Start a Big Investigation into its Workplace
The Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation into Activision Blizzard regarding the ongoing sexual harassment issues the company faces. Activision Blizzard can’t seem to stay out of the news due to their recent blunder with bad workplace practices. The ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit has uprooted a large degree of the workplace issues surrounding Activision Blizzard and its unfair employee treatment towards women.www.cgmagonline.com
