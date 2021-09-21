CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision Blizzard has the SEC Start a Big Investigation into its Workplace

By Philip Watson
cgmagonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation into Activision Blizzard regarding the ongoing sexual harassment issues the company faces. Activision Blizzard can’t seem to stay out of the news due to their recent blunder with bad workplace practices. The ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit has uprooted a large degree of the workplace issues surrounding Activision Blizzard and its unfair employee treatment towards women.

www.cgmagonline.com

Fortune

Activision shares tumble over reported SEC investigation

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Activision Blizzard Inc. fell more than 4% following a report that the video-game company received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a probe of its workplace practices. The SEC subpoenaed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GM CEO Barra first woman to chair Business Roundtable

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday was named chair of the Business Roundtable, the automaker confirmed, making her the first woman to lead the influential group of U.S. business leaders. Barra, who has headed the largest U.S. automaker since 2014, was elected...
BUSINESS

