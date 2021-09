Connect with coworkers from home easily with the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4. Featuring a webcam, two 2-watt speakers, and a microphone, this work-from-home gadget makes it easier to connect and collaborate. In fact, with a webcam built at the top of the screen, it lets you join video calls or attend a virtual event without having to connect wires. In fact, you can reveal the camera by pushing it down into the monitor, and it’ll spring up. So there’s no fuss when it’s time for a videoconference. Moreover, the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 features a 2-megapixel FHD camera with a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution screen for crystal-clear images. Plus, the 178-degree horizontal viewing angle means that all of you will be in the picture. Finally, the display has low-blue-light features and is flicker-free to minimize eyestrain after long-term use.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO