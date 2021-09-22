OGC and the National States Geographic Information Council sign Memorandum of Understanding
OGC and NSGIC partner to collaborate on promoting the uptake of location-based technology trends. 20 September 2021: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is excited to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC). Under the MoU, OGC and NSGIC will work together to promote the uptake of location-based technology trends.gisuser.com
