CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

OGC and the National States Geographic Information Council sign Memorandum of Understanding

By GISuser
gisuser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGC and NSGIC partner to collaborate on promoting the uptake of location-based technology trends. 20 September 2021: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is excited to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC). Under the MoU, OGC and NSGIC will work together to promote the uptake of location-based technology trends.

gisuser.com

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Former state Rep. Tom Sloan wins national award from electricity council

A longtime Douglas County lawmaker recently received one of the top national awards from the U.S. electricity industry. Tom Sloan, who served 24 years in the Kansas House of Representatives as a member of the Douglas County delegation, received last week the Jan Brinch Award for Collaboration in the Public Interest from the National Council on Electricity Policy.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Jones County Information Technology Systems and Geographic Information System (GIS) Director

Information Technology Systems and Geographic Information System (GIS) Director REPOSTING. Previous applicants need not apply to be considered. Position: Information Technology Systems and Geographic Information System (GIS) Director. Salary Range: $58,862 – $64,973. Primary Purpose: Performs managerial and professional work in the management and operations of the County’s information technology...
POLITICS
umass.edu

UMass Amherst and National Institute of Wind Energy India Sign Memorandum of Agreement to Facilitate Collaborative Research

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for inter-institutional cooperation with the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) India on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy attended a virtual event formalizing the agreement, along with Judy Chang, Massachusetts Energy Undersecretary; Dinesh...
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Nsgic#Nsgic Org#Findable#Ogc Community
wshu.org

Connecticut Labor Department Defends Decision To Take Back Unemployment Benefits

The Connecticut Department of Labor is defending a decision to claw back more than $8 million in unemployment benefits paid out since the start of the pandemic. A spokesperson for the Department of Labor said overpayments could have happened because of fraud, or because of errors on the part of filers, employers or the agency itself.
ECONOMY
gisuser.com

OGC Membership approves the CityGML v3.0 Conceptual Model as official OGC Standard

CityGML defines a common semantic information model for 3D urban objects and city models that can be used by many different applications – making 3D city models a more cost-effective investment. Contact: info@ogc.org. 14 September 2021: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is excited to announce that the OGC Membership has...
TECHNOLOGY
RiverBender.com

Fix Broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, Attorney General Raoul Urges Department Of Education

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general, today urged the U.S. Department of Education to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in the lurch. These teachers, nurses, public interest attorneys, social workers, first responders, service members, and others Continue Reading
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
gisuser.com

Guidebook on Airport Response to UAS Threats, Developed by Woolpert, Published by National Safe Skies Alliance

DENVER (Sept. 22, 2021) — The “Airport Response to Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Threats” guidebook has been published by the National Safe Skies Alliance through its Program for Applied Research in Airport Security (PARAS). PARAS is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and modeled after the Airport Cooperative Research Program of the Transportation Research Board.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iebusinessdaily.com

Middleton named to state transgender council

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton has been named to California’s transgender advisory council. Formed by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, the council will “create a dialogue” between state leaders and California’s transgender community, according to a statement. The nine-member council, believed to be the first of its kind in...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
clarkcountyblog.com

Geographic Information Systems GIS Market 2021 Global Demands in COVID19 Impact Scenario, Trends, Forecast, Leading Key Players – Autodesk, AutoNavi Software, Bentley Systems, CARTO

The Geographic Information Systems GIS market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the Geographic Information Systems GIS Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. In the initial segment of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Geographic Information Systems GIS market. The global market also comprises the data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources.
SOFTWARE
gisuser.com

URISA Announces Newest Members of the Vanguard Cabinet of Young GIS Professionals

Des Plaines, IL (September 23, 2021) URISA is pleased to announce the newest members of its Vanguard Cabinet. The Vanguard Cabinet (VC) is a URISA initiative (which debuted in 2011) to engage young GIS practitioners, increase their numbers in the organization, and better understand the concerns facing these future leaders of the GIS community.
DES PLAINES, IL
gisuser.com

Descartes Labs to Welcome New Head of Government, Janie Robinson, at AWS Summit in Washington D.C.

SANTA FE, New Mexico, 22 September 2021 – Descartes Labs, a leading geospatial intelligence firm originating out of Los Alamos National Laboratory, is pleased to announce the hiring of Janie Robinson as its new Head of Government. Robinson brings more than 20 years of National Security related experience in both government and commercial capacities.
SANTA FE, NM
gisuser.com

PAR Government to Unveil GV-X Enhanced Geospatial Imagery and Full-Motion Video Viewing Package at GEOINT 2021

New Hartford, New York, September 21, 2021 – PAR Government, a provider of geospatial and decision support solutions for 50 years, today introduced GV-X™, a completely redesigned and upgraded version of its popular GV3.0™ raster imagery and full-motion video (FMV) viewing package. The new GV-X will appeal to traditional geospatial end users, especially those who perform analysis of FMV from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other remote sensing platforms.
POLITICS
gisuser.com

GridRaster Inc. Awarded the US Air Force SBIR Phase II Contract to Improve CV-22 Osprey Aircraft Wiring and Maintenance using Augmented Reality

Mountain View, CA. – (September 21, 2021) – GridRaster Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based Extended Reality (XR) platforms that power high-performance and scalable Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR)/Mixed Reality (MR) experiences for enterprises, announced today that the U.S. Air Force (USAF) awarded Grid Raster a SBIR Phase II contract to improve Aircraft Wiring Maintenance. This project will support the USAF’s fleet of CV-22 Osprey aircraft by providing a high precision Augmented Reality (AR) Toolset.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy