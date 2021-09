The Fight is Not Over – Asian Americans Advancing Justice Urges Confidence Despite Parliamentarian’s First Ruling on Legalization

Two Asian American lawmakers are asking the Justice Department for updates on the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act signed four months ago. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., sent a letter Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the implementation of key provisions of the act that are "critical to its effectiveness." The letter — which highlights the increased violence toward older Asians and the Atlanta-area spa shootings that killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent — follows a recent FBI report that showed that the number of hate crimes last year was the highest in more than a decade.

