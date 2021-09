DeShields went 2-for-2 with a run scored and three walks in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Nationals. DeShields drew a walk in each of his first three plate appearances before poking two singles, including an eight-inning base hit before he came around to score. The veteran outfielder has gone 5-for-8 (.625) over his last six appearances, bringing his average up to .273 through 33 at-bats. He only has two stolen bases in 20 big-league games this season.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO