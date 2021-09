William “Willie” L. Miranda, 82, of Mill Creek, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. A funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. He will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport following the service.