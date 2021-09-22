CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

FBI: International: Season One Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow far will this team go in the first season of the FBI: International TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI: International is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of FBI: International here.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 4

Vet ?
6d ago

The way they had all of them crossover was a good idea. We got meet new characters and they stayed with the storyline, which made me want watch the new again. Great job!!!

Reply
3
Related
CinemaBlend

FBI: International Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Before

Over the years, Dick Wolf has been a part of some of the biggest franchises in the history of television. Whether it’s with the various titles in the Law and Order franchise, his trio of shows in the One Chicago family, or the increasingly popular FBI brand, Wolf has found the secret to success. And it appears the legendary TV producer is trying to catch lightening in a bottle for what seems like the hundredth with the recently launched FBI: International. And after watching the debut episode of the latest CBS series about a group of elite operatives traveling the world to protect Americans and their interests, you’re probably wondering where you’ve seen the FBI: International cast before. Well, like we’ve done in the past, we went ahead and put together a quick overview of the actors and why they look so familiar.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three Ratings

The FBI: Most Wanted series has been a solid performer for CBS since its debut and its ratings have outperformed longer-running shows. Now, the network has devoted its entire Tuesday night schedule to the series in the FBI franchise. Will this move negatively or positively affect the ratings? Will FBI: Most Wanted be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Dateline NBC: Season 30 Ratings (2021-22)

For decades, Dateline NBC has been part of the peacock network’s primetime schedule, sometimes airing multiple times a week. How long will this NBC News series end up running? Could it possibly be cancelled soon or, is Dateline NBC essentially guaranteed to be renewed for year 31 and the 2022-23 season? Stay tuned.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Kleintank
Person
Heida Reed
Person
Christiane Paul
/Film

FBI Season 4: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) Come out with your hands up, the "FBI" is here! And by that, I mean the CBS show "FBI," which will return for its fourth season this month. The show, which was created by "Law & Order" guru Dick Wolf along with Craig Turk, is an ensemble drama that follows agents in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Below, I've rounded up the info you need to know about "FBI" season 4 before the series returns.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 1 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the FBI S4E1 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On FBI Season 4 Episode 1, Maggie brings Crosby into an investigation when a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on Army operations with Crosby.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nielsen Ratings#Cbs#Nbc#American#The Fly Team#Special#Vidotto#Europol Agent#Abc
showbizjunkies.com

‘FBI: International’ Season 1 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS’s new addition to the FBI franchise – FBI: International – premieres with the final installment of a three part FBI crossover event. FBI season four episode one kicks things off on September 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT followed by FBI Most Wanted‘s third season premiere at 9pm. FBI: International season one episode one concludes the crossover at 10pm ET/PT.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘FBI: International’ Photos: “Pilot”

CBS is making our Tuesday nights busy, but that’s not always such a bad thing. We love FBI and we’re actually super excited for FBI: International. Seeing the world and a new show filled with intrigue. We’re here for it. Premiering after FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International will...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: International: Season Two? Has the New CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise. It stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Vinessa Vidotto, Christiane Paul, and Carter Redwood. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Scott Forrester (Kleintank) is the Fly Team’s accomplished and dedicated leader and his second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Reed). Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. The team’s key ally is Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger (Paul), a multi-linguistic liaison between the FBI Fly Team and each host country they inhabit.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch the FBI: International series premiere live online

It’s time to meet a new FBI team. This one is based in Europe. Check out the FBI: International series premiere live on CBS tonight. The three-part FBI crossover event ends with the FBI: International series premiere. It’s time to meet the Fly Team, as OA continues his mission that started in New York to finally bring the criminal to justice.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

How FBI: International Will Handle Agents Carrying Weapons In Action-Packed First Season, According To The Showrunner

The FBI corner of CBS programming is just days away from getting bigger with the premiere of FBI: International, which takes the action that viewers may know from FBI and Most Wanted overseas with a new cast of main characters. International is launching via a three-part crossover event the likes of which has never quite been seen before on CBS, and it's hard to imagine a much stronger way to start an action-packed new series. Now, showrunner Derek Haas has opened up about how the new show will handle agents carrying weapons overseas while delivering plenty of action.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘FBI’ 3-Show Crossover Introduces the ‘International’ Team (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the FBI Season 4 premiere, “All That Glitters,” FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere “Exposed,” and FBI: International series premiere “Pilot.”]. Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise has expanded to include newcomer FBI International, as well as the original show and Most Wanted. And to...
TV SERIES
Distractify

'FBI: International' Star Luke Kleintank Seems to Have a New Girlfriend

Soap opera alum Luke Kleintank was previously best known for his role in the daytime soap The Young and the Restless, but the actor has since moved on to more primetime programming. Luke had a starring role on the Amazon Prime original series The Man in the High Castle as Joe Blake, following his recurring role on Pretty Little Liars as Travis Hobbs.
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Viewer Votes Ranking for the 2021-22 Network TV Shows

Like it or not, network TV series typically live and die by their Nielsen ratings. Since most fans do not live in Nielsen households, the average person’s preferences aren’t taken into account, and that is frustrating. While we can’t change the system, we want to give you an outlet for your opinions, so we invite you to vote for your favorite 2021-22 network TV shows here. Which programs are the best or the worst? If it were up to you, which TV series would be cancelled and renewed?
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Two Ratings

In the spring, Law & Order: Organized Crime had a great launch but the NBC show’s ratings quickly dwindled downward. How will this police drama fare this time around? Is it certain to be renewed for season three, or could it possibly be cancelled? Stay tuned. Law & Order: Organized...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Season Four Ratings

The FBI series has performed well for CBS and the series has now spawned two spin-offs and they’ve all taken over the network’s Tuesday night schedule. Will FBI continue to be a solid performer or is a night of these shows too much? Will FBI be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

FBI: International Showrunner Talks Upcoming Crossovers In The Dick Wolf TV Universe

FBI: International is coming to CBS to take the crime-fighting action of the FBI franchise global, starting with a three-part crossover event. The Fly Team is a group of elite operatives based out of Budapest to track and neutralize threats to American citizens, facing some challenges that agents on the other side of the ocean don't generally have to deal with. The new show will be part of the same TV universe as FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and all of the shows executive produced by Dick Wolf, and showrunner Derek Haas weighed in on his time building up that universe and crossovers on the way.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy