Villarreal coach Emery sees Elche clash as a must-win
Villarreal coach Unai Emery sees their clash with Elche as a must-win. Emery admits a draw tonight won't be enough. He said: “Our idea is to win through how we play, and to deserve it. We've analysed our league season so far, trying to be realistic, but with an optimistic touch looking at certain details, and thinking that every game gives us a chance to be competitive, to control the game like we want to and to reach the area with real opportunities to score.www.tribalfootball.com
