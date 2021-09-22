Egg Harbor's Calix looking comfortable in captain's role

MILLVILLE – He struggles with the captain's armband, both as a concept and in reality. But Henry Calix wears it pretty well. “Today was a big day,” Egg Harbor Township coach Pete Lambert said, after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Millville in their Cape-Atlantic League, American Division contest. “We needed a result, and we needed some of our upperclassmen; captains, leaders, to step up, and they sure did. Henry, Luca (Lainez) and Dominic (Talvicchio) in the back – they showed up and they led us to victory.”