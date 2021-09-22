Girls Varsity Golf beats Camden 176 – 193

Record 53-17-2 It’s always a treat to play a round of golf at Camden Country Club. It is a stern test of golf that has stood the test of time. Short by modern standards, but a challenge for every golfer, no matter their skill level. Designed by the designer that is the standard ( my opinion ) Mr. Donald Ross in 1899. I just love this place as did my father, Robert Lide Dargan II. He always told me that Camden CC is a pure test of golf that will reward quality shots & punish marginal shots. It will also show you your strengths as a player and it turn, it will expose your weaknesses! A hint if you ever get the opportunity, play to the middle of the small crowned greens & keep the golf course in front of you. That means never go over the green except on number 16. That’s all I got. It is safe to say that I am a big fan of Camden CC.