Daily Announcements

Cover picture for the articleToday is Tuesday September 21 th and it’s day 6. Are you curious about what some people in our WMS community will be celebrating today? Today there are two major harvest holidays that people will be celebrating: the Mid-Autumn festival in China, East and South-East Asia, and Chuseok in Korea.

