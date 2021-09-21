Daily Announcements

Mystery-themed content is a key strand of the E-IP market set to take place next month alongside the Busan International Film Festival. The pitching and intellectual property trading event (Oct. 11-14, 2021) is the only component of Busan’s Asian Content and Film Market this year that will be operated as a hybrid combining both online and onsite events. The longstanding rights market for completed films, in contrast, will be online-only for the second year, due to ongoing anti-COVID restrictions. The impetus for the E-IP market’s in-person component comes from the vibrancy of the marketplace for intellectual properties of many kinds that can...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO