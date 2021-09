Tonight marks a meeting of two things closest to Carlo Ancelotti's heart: and two things that have defined the old master in European football. The first of these two loves is the club that he left Everton for in the summer. Real Madrid was a call too strong to ignore, given the history was created between Ancelotti and Los Blancos in their first romance together. The second is the scene of Ancelotti's return to the Champions League tonight: the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, better known as the San Siro.

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO