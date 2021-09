The Richmond Toad in the Hole Easy Meal Kit is being launched by the brand to provide consumers with a simple way to enjoy an authentic meal midweek without the need to do ample work. The meal kit portioned to serve up to four people and can be prepared in just five-minutes before being popped in the oven for 40-minutes. The kit includes 10 thick pork sausages along with batter mix to help achieve an authentic version of the namesake meal.

