LSU Volleyball Opens SEC Slate at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU Volleyball team (4-5) begins SEC play with a 7 p.m. match at Arkansas (9-2) Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Barnhill Arena. “I am really excited, our team has always had our sights on what we can accomplish in SEC play,” said head coach Fran Flory. “The team is driven to succeed, and I believe we have had a good start given the adversity we have faced so early in the season. It has not been a great start, but still a good start.”lsusports.net
Comments / 0