Arkansas State

LSU Volleyball Opens SEC Slate at Arkansas

LSUSports.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU Volleyball team (4-5) begins SEC play with a 7 p.m. match at Arkansas (9-2) Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Barnhill Arena. “I am really excited, our team has always had our sights on what we can accomplish in SEC play,” said head coach Fran Flory. “The team is driven to succeed, and I believe we have had a good start given the adversity we have faced so early in the season. It has not been a great start, but still a good start.”

247Sports

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson calls relationship with head coach Sam Pittman 'awesome'

If some were still hesitant to get behind Sam Pittman as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, they are likely now bought in after Saturday’s big win. The Razrobacks knocked off then-No. 15 Texas at Razorback Stadium and are now looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 in Pittman’s second season. On The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson described Pittman’s relationship with the team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wholehogsports.com

SEC commissioner 'happy' with Arkansas' progress under Pittman

ARLINGTON, Texas — SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey attended Arkansas' 20-10 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday and said he’s happy for how the Razorbacks are playing under Coach Sam Pittman after enduring a 1-23 SEC stretch from 2017-19. Pittman is 7-7 at Arkansas after Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek had to fire Chad Morris, who was 4-18 overall and 0-14 in SEC games as the Razorbacks’ coach.
ARKANSAS STATE
vucommodores.com

SEC Slate Set

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference portion of Vanderbilt’s 2022 baseball schedule is set as the league announced the conference slate Wednesday. Each school will play 10 three-game weekend series. The 30-game conference slate gets underway March 18-20 as the Commodores welcome Missouri to Hawkins Field marking the second consecutive...
NASHVILLE, TN
Starkville Daily News

MSU faces LSU once again in SEC football opener

That game put the entire Southeastern Conference on notice that Leach’s offense could be dangerous in the conference. While that proved to be a premature reaction nationally, that day remains memorable in Leach’s mind. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, September 21 or click here...
COLLEGE SPORTS
225batonrouge.com

LSU has one more week to fine-tune before opening SEC play next weekend

There wasn’t much LSU could have done in last week’s meeting with McNeese State that could have quelled fans’ concerns. Win big, and it’s what you’re “supposed” to do; lose, and it’s another embarrassing notch on a resume that’s become increasingly underwhelming since the 2019 season. So while there were...
CENTRAL, LA
sportspromedia.com

LSU and Caesars announce SEC-first betting deal

Caesars branding to be visible across LSU’s athletic facilities. State of Louisiana is preparing to legalise sports betting. Louisiana State University (LSU) has agreed a new multi-year partnership with Caesars that sees the college football powerhouse become the first Southeastern Conference (SEC) institution to secure a sports betting partnership. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

LSU's 2022 football schedule released by SEC

LSU may not have to leave the state for the first month of the 2022 football season. The SEC announced its schedule Tuesday evening on SEC Network. And the Tigers will open conference play against Mississippi State for the third straight season, in Baton Rouge on Sept. 17. LSU will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Old SWC rivals Texas A&M-Arkansas game highlights SEC slate

Here are things to watch in the Southeastern Conference in Week 3:. No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) plays No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) in Arlington, Texas. The matchup of former rivals in the Southwest Conference should go a long way into shaping the Southeastern Conference West Division in the league opener for both clubs. The Aggies have dominated the series with nine straight wins the past decade. They've won their past 11 games dating to last season and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2016, when they won their first six games. It will be a step up in opponents for new quarterback starter Zach Calzada. The sophomore stepped in for injured passer Haynes King and began to find his game last week in a victory over New Mexico State as he threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Aggies' win. Arkansas' pass defense comes in 12th in the country, giving up just 142 yards a game in the team's best start in five years. Defensive end Tre Williams had four tackles in last week's 45-10 win over Georgia Southern, including two behind the line of scrimmage. These schools played each year from 1934-1991 as SWC opponents before Arkansas left for the SEC. Texas A&M joined them in the league in 2012.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Online

Arkansas soccer hosts undefeated Tennessee to open SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE -- Colby Hale believes his University of Arkansas women's soccer team is ready for SEC play. The Razorbacks (4-2) will take a four-match winning streak into tonight's SEC opener against undefeated and No. 13 Tennessee at Razorback Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. It will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.
ARKANSAS STATE

