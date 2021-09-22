10143 Carol Anne Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Looking for a home that's fully renovated? 10143 Carol Anne road is it! Located in the Evergreen Hills neighborhood. This one-story, three bedroom home has been fully renovated already for you! Welcoming living room with crown molding, bay window, and luxury plank vinyl floors. Check out the Brand New fully renovated eat-in Kitchen with all New Stainless Steel appliances (new stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave), new white cabinets, luxury plank vinyl floors, and awesome bay window that looks out onto the huge private rear yard! Fully renovated bathrooms with new vanity, tub, and fixtures! New paint throughout the entire home! All new light fixtures throughout. New carpet in all of the bedrooms. Low maintenance vinyl siding. Brand New ROOF with architectural dimensional shingles! Vinyl windows throughout. Fenced in front and rear yard perfect for pets. All this and conveniently located on only minutes from Kroger, Walmart, Home Depot, Commonwealth shopping center, and new restaurants. Quick access to Interstate 288 or Powhite Parkway to get anywhere you need to go quickly.