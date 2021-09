Clouds and rain continue to linger over the region as our current Weather Maker continues to head southeast. Once that cold front exits though, things will be brightening up!. Sunshine is expected through the rest of the week due to high pressure moving in out of the north. Temperatures will also be fresh and cool, perfect for Autumn activities! Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60's, either below or near average and overnight lows will be the mid to upper 40's through the end of the week.

