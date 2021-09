Multiple roads in the Penns Valley area were closed because of flooding after more than 5 inches of rain fell in the area Wednesday into Thursday. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County is expected to remain closed until at least 10 a.m. on Friday.

UNION COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO