Harry Kane’s poor start to the Premier League season for Tottenham Hotspur will send “alarm bells” around the club, according to Gary Neville. Kane was heavily linked with a transfer away from Tottenham this summer but a move to Manchester City failed to materialise before the end of the window.He is yet to score in the Premier League since returning to the team and was sub-par in the team’s 3-0 defeats by Crystal Palace last weekend and Chelsea on Sunday. Kane failed to touch the ball in the box at Selhurst Park and was fielded on the left wing against...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO