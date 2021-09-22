Alex Morgan and USWNT pulverize Paraguay 8-0 in friendly as Carli Lloyd farewell tour rolls on
The United States Women's National Team cruised past Paraguay 8-0 on Tuesday night at TQLStadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, which concluded their two-game series against the South Americans. Alex Morgan finished with a hat trick while Catarina Macario added a brace. Rose Lavelle, Sophia Smith, and Carli Lloyd also found the net in the blowout victory. Lavelle also tallied three assists on the night.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1