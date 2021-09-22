CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Alex Morgan and USWNT pulverize Paraguay 8-0 in friendly as Carli Lloyd farewell tour rolls on

By Sandra Herrera
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Women's National Team cruised past Paraguay 8-0 on Tuesday night at TQLStadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, which concluded their two-game series against the South Americans. Alex Morgan finished with a hat trick while Catarina Macario added a brace. Rose Lavelle, Sophia Smith, and Carli Lloyd also found the net in the blowout victory. Lavelle also tallied three assists on the night.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ESPN

USWNT's Alex Morgan cautiously 'optimistic' about new USSF proposals

United States women's national team (USWNT) forward Alex Morgan has said the players are "hopeful" about new proposals put forward by U.S. Soccer (USSF) in their fight for equal pay but added that they still need to make sure the commitment isn't less than what they had before. The USSF...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
UPI News

Soccer: Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle lead U.S. women over Paraguay

CINCINNATI, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Forward Alex Morgan scored three goals to help the United States Women's National Team to a shutout victory over Paraguay in a soccer friendly in Cincinnati. Midfielder Rose Lavelle added a goal and three assists. Morgan scored in the 8th, 14th and 53rd minutes of...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Catarina Macario
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Sophia Smith
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
starsandstripesfc.com

September 2021 International Friendly: USA 8-0 Paraguay - Pasta, chili, and goals

On Tuesday night in Cincinnati, the USWNT looked to follow up their 9-0 win in Cleveland with another goal celebration to wrap up their tour of Ohio. That’s pretty much what happened. A fairly heavily rotated squad took the field for Vlatko Andonovski with Sophia Smith making her first start...
MLS
theScore

Morgan scores hat-trick as USWNT thrashes Paraguay 8-0

Los Angeles, Sept 22, 2021 (AFP) - Alex Morgan bagged the fifth international hat-trick of her career as the United States thrashed Paraguay 8-0 in an international friendly on Tuesday. Morgan took her international goals tally to 114 in her 188th international as the world champions routed the South Americans...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uswnt#U S Soccer#Us Soccer#Tqlstadium#The South Americans#Catarina Macario Rapid#Nj Ny Gotham Fc#Campbell#Pugh Available Subs#Franch#The Players Tribune#Roselavelle#U S Soccer Insiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Youtube
Herald-Palladium

Carli Lloyd scores 5 goals, US women rout Paraguay 9-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — No Carli Lloyd isn't reconsidering her retirement — even after a five-goal game. Lloyd hit a career high for goals in the U.S. national team's 9-0 rout of Paraguay on Thursday night. The 39-year-old forward has just three more games with the team before she walks away from the game.
SOCCER
BBC

Carli Lloyd: USA striker scores five in thrashing of Paraguay

United States forward Carli Lloyd scored five in a 9-0 hammering of Paraguay in one of her final games before retiring from football. Lloyd, 39, struck twice in the opening six minutes before completing her hat-trick on 34 minutes in Cleveland. She added two more either side of half-time in...
SOCCER
teamusa.org

Carli Lloyd Bags Five Goals To Lead U.S. Win Over Paraguay

Carli Lloyd celebrates her first goal of the game during the first half against Paraguay on Sept. 16, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. There was no chance Carli Lloyd was going to go quietly. Playing in the first of her four final games in a U.S. shirt, Lloyd netted four first-half...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy