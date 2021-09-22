CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Kansas football is moving forward in the aftermath of Velton Gardner’s departure

Garden City Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE — Velton Gardner came into Kansas football’s season with high expectations for himself. After missing time during the 2020 campaign due to injury, Gardner said the week of the South Dakota game that he felt 100 percent. The junior running back indicated he had overcome what had limited him both then, and at times this past spring and during fall camp. He hoped he could put together the season he wanted, an 1,000-yard performance with “a whole bunch of touchdowns.”

