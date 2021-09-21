What is better, buying a house or investing in mutual funds?

Consider these funds to hedge against low interest rates. During periods of low interest rates, income generated from dividends becomes more attractive to investors seeking safer places to park their investments. Dividend mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are advantageous in this environment. As the yield from bonds remains extremely low, dividend-producing stocks offer alternatives to investing in cash generating securities, says Derek Horstmeyer, a finance professor at George Mason University. The addition of dividend funds to a portfolio could give investors some downside protection since valuations in the stock market remain very high, he says. Here are six high-dividend mutual funds and ETFs to consider for your portfolio.
Comments / 0