Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer's Anderson wins Barron cross country, Blackhawk boys win team title
BARRON — Lucas Anderson finished in first place to lead the Bloomer boys cross country team to a sweep of boys individual and team titles at Tuesday’s Barron Invitational. Anderson won the race in 17 minutes, 28.3 seconds to best St. Croix Falls’ Viktor Knigge (17:42.8) for the top spot while Bloomer scoring a one-point victory over Rice Lake in the team scoring with 67 points.chippewa.com
Comments / 0