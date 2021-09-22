CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barron, WI

Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer's Anderson wins Barron cross country, Blackhawk boys win team title

By CHIPPEWA HERALD
Chippewa Herald
 7 days ago

BARRON — Lucas Anderson finished in first place to lead the Bloomer boys cross country team to a sweep of boys individual and team titles at Tuesday’s Barron Invitational. Anderson won the race in 17 minutes, 28.3 seconds to best St. Croix Falls’ Viktor Knigge (17:42.8) for the top spot while Bloomer scoring a one-point victory over Rice Lake in the team scoring with 67 points.

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Bloomer, WI
City
Barron, WI
City
Osseo, WI
City
Thorp, WI
Bloomer, WI
Sports
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Anderson
Person
Brooke Anderson
Person
Grace Anderson

Comments / 0

Community Policy