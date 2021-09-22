NCT 127 Returns with a Solid, Standard MV for "Sticker"

It's hard to describe the NCT 127 sound in words, but you know it when you hear it. The bass is dirty and booming, yet the vocals go down smooth. It's all about building tension; frenzied beats and samples that don't quite fit — until they do. That is the sweet release that every Neo track is chasing. And the K-pop group's latest single "Sticker" is no exception, except it kind of is. For a group that loves to build layered sonic structures, the production here is minimal, subdued even, and that creates a strange vacuum where every warped note becomes magnified. It's a weird little song, and NCT 127 couldn't be more proud of it.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO