NCT 127 Returns with a Solid, Standard MV for "Sticker"
After switching through various units to promote throughout the year, the NCT compass has now stopped on #127 — bringing it back to a main promotion in Korea. The ten boys that contribute to multiple units now return to the first-fixed sub-unit of the overall NCT concept. This time, they came back with their third studio album Sticker, along with a title track MV of the same name. Although, this isn’t their first comeback of the year: there was their collaboration MV for “Save” with Amoeba Culture, as well as their recent 5th year anniversary two months prior. Early 2021 also marked a Japanese release with EP Loveholic, making this the second official comeback of the year.seoulbeats.com
Comments / 0