Mary K. (Grehl) Forslund

Forslund (Grehl), Mary K. Age 78 passed away suddenly at home in Saint Louis Park on September 17th, 2021. Mary was born February 9th, 1943 in Saint Louis Park. She is preceded in death by her parents Betty & Edwin Grehl. Survived by her beloved husband of 55 years Harold; sons John & Patrick; brothers Paul Grehl, Bill (Debbie) Grehl, & Jerry (Claudia) Grehl; grandchildren Hallie, Ebony & Markeith; nieces Rachel & Sarah; nephew Steven. Mary had a deep love for her family and for animals of all kinds (especially all of the dogs that she loved and cared for her entire life). After the loss of her mother, Mary became the rock for the entire family, hosting Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings, caring for family members, and keeping everyone connected. She will be remembered for her selflessness, sense of humor, and great love that she shared with everyone she encountered. Funeral Mass to be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday September 28th at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5900 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park, followed by the burial at Gethsemane Cemetery, 8151 N 42nd Ave, New Hope. Memorials can be directed to the Minnesota Humane Society. Gearty-Delmore 952-926-1615 gearty-delmore.com.