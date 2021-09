Brandin Cooks can work with any receiver. Of course, it was an embarrassment of riches for the former 2014 first-round pick from Oregon State through his first seven seasons. From 2014-16, Cooks played with the Drew Brees. When the New Orleans Saints traded Cooks in 2017 to the New England Patriots, he got to work with Tom Brady for a year before the Los Angeles Rams acquired Cooks in a trade. In 2020, the Houston Texans traded for Cooks, and he got to form a bond with another Pro Bowl quarterback in Deshaun Watson.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO