WOMEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Dominates William & Mary to Continue Undefeated Season

By John Whelan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgetown women’s soccer team shone in a dominant 6-0 road triumph on Saturday, Sept. 18 against William & Mary. Under clear skies at Albert-Daly Field in Williamsburg, Va., the Hoyas extended their undefeated season while winning just their second game against the Tribe in 10 matchups all-time. Following three straight draws, the Hoyas seem to have returned to their winning ways with two straight shutout victories.

