Frankie Mariano has retired from rugby league. The former Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR forward has hung up his boots at the age of 34. Mariano said: “The time has come to finally put the ball down and hangmy boots up. I’ve had an amazing career in rugby league and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I got the chance to travel the world, and play against some of the best players. I met some great people from the clubs I have played for, and made friends for life.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO