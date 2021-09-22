CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Extends Gains After Fed Decision, Now Up 500 Points

By Yun Li, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks held onto their gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated they will soon begin paring back on some of the monetary stimulus to support the economy throughout the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 500 points, or 1.5%, led by Chevron and Boeing. The S&P 500...

MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
MarketWatch

Dow skids 570-points and snaps 4-day win streak and Nasdaq notches worst day since March 18

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower Tuesday, along with the rest of the market, which faced a fresh drop in September, putting the blue-chip index on track to nearly erase its entire gains over the past three months and deliver the worst monthly decline since October. For the Nasdaq Composite Index , it was the worst session since March 18 on a percentage basis, down 2.8% to end 14,546, on a preliminary basis. The Dow closed 1.6% lower to reach 34,300, and is up less than 0.1% for the quarter, while the S&P 500 index declined 2%...
FOXBusiness

Dow slides 569 points, tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbles as Treasury yields spike

U.S. stock indexes tumbled Tuesday as consumer confidence slumped to a seven-month low and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed concerns over inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569 points, or 1.63%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 2.04% and 2.83%, respectively. Ticker Security...
MarketWatch

Powell: Some bottlenecks sparking inflation have gotten worse

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that some of the supply-side bottlenecks behind the surge in inflation have "gotten worse." "Look at the car companies, look at the ships with the anchors down outside of Los Angeles. This is really a mismatch between demand and supply, we need those supply blockages to alleviate, to abate, before inflation can come down," Powell said, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. The Fed projects that inflation will come down and most of the gains in inflation are coming from a very small category of items, Powell added.
stockxpo.com

U.S. stocks extend losses as yield spike hits tech stocks, Dow down 300 points

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with tech names dragging down the Nasdaq and the broader markets as Treasury yields traded near three-month highs. The Nasdaq Composite was down nearly 2% in early trading, and the S&P 500 shed 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 300 points, or 0.9%.
smarteranalyst.com

3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

“You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed...
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly results on Wednesday. Momentum isn't on its side. Robinhood is relying too much on options and Dogecoin trading as it wraps up its first quarter since going public. American Airlines may have gotten welcome news on international travel restrictions, but it's still on a...
actionforex.com

Dollar Turns to US Data Releases as Yields Spike

With yields going berserk, the upcoming batch of US economic data on Friday could be crucial for the dollar’s fortunes. Personal income and consumption numbers along with the Fed’s favorite inflation metric will hit the markets at 12:30 GMT, before the ISM manufacturing survey is released at 14:00 GMT. Overall, the outlook for the dollar remains positive against the euro and yen.
