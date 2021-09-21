Netflix renews ‘My Unorthodox Life’ for second season

Following its big launch over at Netflix, can you expect a Midnight Mass season 2 renewal? Or, is this the end of the road at the streaming service?. We don’t like to be the bearer of bad news so early in some of these pieces, but we do think it’s best to go ahead and get it out of the way: There is no season 2 of Midnight Mass coming at the streaming service. Why is that? It’s because there was never any plan for it. Like The Haunting of Hill House and some of Netflix’s other offerings within the horror genre, they are not trying to extend a show beyond its natural life. It’s harder to tell shows in this genre that are long-form, mostly due to the fact that eventually, you would think that the horror would slow down. Or, at the very least, that a few threats would be defeated. The longer chaos remains, the less intense the chaos feels. It’s one of the reasons why American Horror Story is an anthology that brings a different narrative forward every single week.

