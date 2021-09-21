CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix renews ‘My Unorthodox Life’ for second season

By Gabe Friedman
jewishaz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is bringing back “My Unorthodox Life,” the reality series about a formerly Orthodox fashion mogul and her family, the streaming giant announced Monday. No details about the content of season two or any approximate release date were disclosed. The series follows Julia Haart, who left the Orthodox community she...

