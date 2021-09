The broken tax code has been an important factor enabling the dramatic increase in inequality over recent decades that has led to a less dynamic and less just economy. The revenue component of the Build Back Better legislation authored by Chair Richard Neal (D-MA) and approved by the Ways and Means Committee on September 15 is a long-awaited first step toward fixing a fundamentally flawed and inequitable tax code. That portion of the bill raises more than $2 trillion in a highly progressive way to fund essential investments in a stronger and more inclusive economy.

