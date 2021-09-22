Mariemont woman mistakenly charged for COVID-19 vaccine reminds people its free
MARIEMONT, Ohio (WKRC) - One Mariemont woman got an unpleasant surprise in the mail: She opened a bill demanding she pay for her COVID-19 vaccine. Elizabeth Ross was annoyed with the mix-up as the vaccine is supposed to be free for everyone. Ross received a $45 invoice at the beginning of summer, but small print on the bill from the Little Clinic said, “If you are being billed for the COVID-19 vaccine, this is not our intent and you do not need to pay for the service. We are working to correct this issue.”local12.com
