Mariemont woman mistakenly charged for COVID-19 vaccine reminds people its free

MARSHALL — In conjunction with Walmart, East Texas Baptist University is offering an additional free COVID vaccine clinic on campus in Rogers Spiritual Life Center on Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination will be administered, as well as booster shots for those who are immunocompromised. To receive your second dose, you must present your vaccination card to confirm it has been at least 21 days since your first dose. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed while daily supplies last. Find more information and register for a designated time slot at this link.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO