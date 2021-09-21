CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress Encouraged to Fund Water and Wildfire Solutions in Reconciliation Package

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA national coalition representing multiple interests has sent a letter highlighting several areas that need to be addressed in the reconciliation package. The coalition includes agricultural organizations, water agencies, and environmental and conservation groups. Several funding priorities to help mitigate the impact of drought conditions and issues of wildfire were pointed out in the letter.

DeLauro introduces Fresh Produce Procurement Reform Act

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the Fresh Produce Procurement Reform Act. The Connecticut Democrat says the legislation will increase and improve the Department of Agriculture’s procurement of fresh fruits and vegetables. The bill would require USDA to partner with growers, distributors, and food hubs to provide fresh, U.S.-grown fruits and vegetables to community organizations like schools, food pantries, and youth organizations while prioritizing socially disadvantaged farmers and entities and regional food inequities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ucsusa.org

Congress and Reconciliation: Why This New Clean Energy Program Matters

With its passage out of a key committee in the House of Representatives last week, the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) is a step closer to reality, as part of the powerful budget reconciliation bill (the Build Back Better Act). The bill, and that provision, still have a ways to go to get through Congress, as the House and Senate negotiate a final package. But it’s really important for clean energy to have this and complementary pieces moving—and even more important to get strong versions of them across the finish line.
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

Funding Package Includes Billions in Wildfire Disaster Aid Pushed by California’s U.S. Senator Alex Padilla

2020 Creek Fire burning in the Sierra National Forest, California. September 22, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Democrats introduced a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through December and included major disaster funding requested by U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D–Calif.). This includes significant investments in wildfire prevention, firefighter pay, and rehabilitation of burned lands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
andnowuknow.com

National Coalition Urges Additional Water, Conservation Resources in Reconciliation Package

IRVINE, CA - Water conservation has become an even more critical topic in the industry as many of the Western states in the U.S. continue to face exceptional drought conditions and wildfire threats. Recently, a national coalition representing agriculture, public water agencies, and the environmental and conservation communities issued a letter urging Congress to include resources for additional water, forestry, and ecosystem restoration programs as it considers further investments using the reconciliation process.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Resources#Drought#Natural Environment#Congressional#Forest Service#Western Growers#The Family Farm Alliance
Marietta Daily Journal

Waters’ decades of housing work hangs in the balance in reconciliation cliffhanger

House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters will have something to celebrate if Democrats can enact their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package: an unprecedented infusion of public money into housing and the culmination of decades of her work. Waters’ committee this month advanced $327 billion in recommendations on housing provisions for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
agnetwest.com

USDA Will Establish an Equity Commission

The USDA says it will establish an Equity Commission and is looking for nominations for membership on the Commission’s Advisory Committee and Subcommittee on Agriculture. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says, “USDA is committed to advancing equity throughout the Department.”. The Equity Commission will advise the Ag Secretary by identifying USDA...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

American Beef Labeling Act to Reinstate Country of Origin Labeling

Senate Bill 2716, the American Beef Labeling Act, was recently introduced by U.S. Senators Cory Booker, John Thune, Jon Tester, and Mike Rounds. The legislation seeks to reinstate the mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) requirements for beef. MCOOL already applies to several other food commodities after being passed by Congress in the 2002 Farm Bill. Beef and pork were both subsequently removed from the MCOOL requirements in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnax.com

CFRA Pleased Reconciliation Bill Contains Rural Small Business Funding

Congress is working through the Budget process and attempting to move forward a very large reconciliation bill. The Center for Rural Affairs is pleased loan funding is included in that package for rural small businesses. Center Policy Director Johnathan Hladik says the pandemic aid that went through the Small Business Administration did not reach small businesses as they depended on USDA funding so this measure is badly needed in Rural America.
SMALL BUSINESS
