On Sept. 16, Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced that Andrew Truett Cathy will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on Nov. 1, 2021. Andrew, 43, will succeed his father Dan T. Cathy, 68, who has served as CEO since 2013. Following the CEO transition, Dan will remain Chairman of the Board, and Tim Tassopoulos will continue as President and Chief Operating Officer. Andrew has been Executive Vice President of Operations since 2019.

