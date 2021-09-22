CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Ragazza Di Bufalo Is A Small Town Italian Resaurant In Idaho That's A Culinary Delight

Who said you can’t find authentic Italian food in small-town Idaho? This restaurant is here to prove ’em wrong. Ragazza Di Bufalo is the real thing and it’s hiding out in Donnelly, Idaho of all places. Serving up authentic Italian favorites in a cozy, warm space, you’ll find that this dining spot is so worth the drive. It just goes to show you should never underestimate Idaho’s dining scene!

Located in Donnelly, Ragazza Di Bufalo is a creative Italian restaurant that is bringing a culinary adventure to this small town!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiPNs_0c42ym1300
Boasting a curated menu from Chef Steve Topple, you can expect to find all of your favorite Italian classics at Ragazza Di Bufalo. With an effort to source all food and wine from local farmers markets, the quality of each dish stands out in every bite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgwrI_0c42ym1300
The restaurant certainly strives for authenticity, but you'll find that Chef Topple also likes to add his own creative flair. The menu consists of Italian dishes with local flavors, like the Local Bison and Yak Sausage Lasagna, Bison Short Rib, and Almond Crusted Idaho Trout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbJwf_0c42ym1300
This is truly the ultimate Italian dining experience. Every dish on the menu has a suggested wine to go along with it. Additionally, antipasti options like Seared Scallops, Wild Mushroom Ravioli, and Stuffed Mushrooms make for the perfect start to your meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5n8k_0c42ym1300
And be sure to save room for dessert. With classic sweet delights like Tiramisu, Apricot Canolli, Lemon Cheesecake, and Crème Brule, the dessert might just be your favorite part!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9Zrr_0c42ym1300
Established in 2018, Ragazza has already become a popular spot for date nights and evenings out with family. There is another location in Caldwell, too. Chef Topple also operates Ragazza Di Lago in McCall and will soon bring a tapas restaurant to Eagle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqUcW_0c42ym1300
Ragazza Di Bufalo is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Are you drooling yet? See the full menu and the complete list of Chef Topple's restaurants here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5HII_0c42ym1300
Have you been to this Italian restaurant in Donnelly? What dish on the menu looks best to you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The post Ragazza Di Bufalo Is A Small Town Italian Resaurant In Idaho That's A Culinary Delight appeared first on Only In Your State .

