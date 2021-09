Today, I feel hopeful. I know that all the answers to all our issues are not known, but I believe that we are making positive progress. As I was driving to work, I heard a broadcast that Pfizer was applying for authorization at the end of this month for a COVID-19 vaccine that could be administered to children ages five (5) through eleven (11). The broadcast felt that the vaccine would be available to be administered to children in late October. I must admit that when I heard this news I was filled with hope and felt that we are getting one step closer to being able to shed our masks and see the smiles of those around us without the fear of spreading or contracting the virus.

