Realmuto’s 2-run triple in 10th leads Phillies past O’s 3-2

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies past the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 for a boost to keep pace in the NL East. Realmuto lined a shot to right field past the outstretched glove of Anthony Santander, and NL MVP candidate Bryce Harper, who was intentionally walked, scored the winner and set off a wild celebration in the infield. Down 2-1 and with an automatic runner on third, Orioles righty Cesar Valdez intentionally walked Harper. Realmuto then delivered the clutch hit the Phillies badly needed against the 103-loss Orioles. The Phillies remained three games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

