The road to Survivor 41 was long and bumpy, but the wait is officially over! Season 41 touches down Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere on CBS, and if you’re a Survivor junkie such as myself, you’ve likely been jonesing for a fresh batch of hopefuls to hit that glorious Fijian sand. Thanks to a certain global pandemic, the show has been off the air ever since crowning the victor of its all-winners season on May 13, 2020. Since then, the competition suffered multiple delays while attempting to resume production, both in Fiji and stateside. With all of that downtime,...

